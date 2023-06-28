It’s almost time for the cinematic event of the year, the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film will hit theaters on July 21, the same day that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will also be released. The coincidence? has been the talk of the Internet, prompting several memes on social media.

However, more than the box office battle between the two movies, another line of discourse that has been around since the casting of Barbie was announced was the choice of Gosling as Ken.

While the actor has already responded to the comments, with a very appropriate Ken-energy, first reactions from a Mattel expert has stated that Gosling is so good that “he almost steals the show.” And now some fans on Twitter think that doubters should watch one of his movies to understand why his casting is actually genius. And, no, it’s not ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Why ‘The Nice Guys’ with Ryan Gosling is the perfect watch before Barbie

The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles, and it revolves around Holland March (Gosling), a hapless private investigator, and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), a tough enforcer-for-hire. Their paths unexpectedly intertwine as they embark on a search for a woman named Amelia (Margaret Qualley), who has gone missing after the mysterious death of a renowned adult film star. You can watch it on Netflix.

‘The Nice Guys’ has been highly regarded as one of Gosling’s best films. However, a tweet has gone viral with a fan-cam of his character, “me forcing everyone to watch the nice guys (2016) before seeing barbie (2023) so u can pregame ryan gosling as a himbo,” wrote user @gracesftdt.

While there’s still little less than a month for the premiere of Barbie, a new teaser showcases Gosling’s Ken as feeling disrespected by Mattel execs saying that they “don’t worry” about Ken. Many people has the theory that his character might be the actual villain of the movie.