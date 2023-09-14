Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman are two beloved actors who have built successful careers in Hollywood. Both are known for their charisma and versatility, so a movie with the two of them can’t be anything less than gripping, especially if it is a thriller directed by Christopher Nolan.

Bale and Nolan have a long-standing working relationship, and they previously collaborated on his acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy. Meanwhile, this marked Jackman’s first time working with them, the British director known for films such as “Memento,” “Dunkirk,” and “Inception.”

Apart from Bale and Jackman, the movie also stars Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis, and David Bowie. So, here’s everything you need to know about this film, including how to watch it for free.

‘The Prestige,’ a must-watch period thriller by Christopher Nolan

The movie is titled “The Prestige” (2006) and it is based on the 1995 novel by Christopher Priest. Written by Nolan and his brother Jonathan, it revolves around the rivalry between Robert Angier (Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Bale), two competing stage magicians in Victorian London. Their intense feud centers on the quest to master a flawless teleportation illusion.

The movie was a total success, commercially and critically. It grossed $109 million worldwide against a budget of $40 million, while receiving rave reviews. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Art Direction (Nathan Crowley) and Best Cinematography (Wally Pfister).

How to watch ‘The Prestige’ for free?

