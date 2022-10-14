The Peripheral is the new sci-fi series starring Chloë Grace Moretz and based on William Gibson's best-selling novel. Here, check out when and how to watch the new production on streaming (at home).

Chloë Grace Moretz returns to acting in the new sci-fi series, which is based on William Gibson's best-selling novel, The Peripheral. The production comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld, and looks set to be the next futuristic story to catch the attention of many.

The plot follows Flynne, Grace Moretz's character, as she begins to realize that what she is doing is not virtual reality, but that someone in London (70 years in the future) found a way to open a mysterious portal to her world. That way, if someone gets hurt in the simulation, the same thing happens to them in reality.

Scott B. Smith serves as showrunner, with Vincenzo Natali and Alrick Riley directing. As for the cast, Chloë will be joined by Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T'Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley and Alexandra Billings, among other great actors.

When is The Peripheral coming out?

The new sci-fi series will arrive on October 21, one week after the last episode of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premieres. From that date on, the episodes will be released weekly, every Friday until December 9. This means that it will have a total of 8 episodes in its first season.

On which streaming platform will The Peripheral be available?

The Peripheral will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and days before its premiere, the streaming platform, Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television shared a short teaser that gives us more details about the series. The production follows the story of Flynne Fisher, a young woman trying to piece together her broken family in a forgotten corner of a futuristic America.