The villains return once again to tell us their side of the story, as it is not always what it seems. The Pocketwatch, the new spin-off of Descendants, will introduce new evil characters and some not so evil... Here, check out everything about the upcoming movie.

The Descendants are back? Something like that... The Pocketwatch is Disney's new bet on the world of villains. The spin-off of Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson's film will be directed by Jennifer Phang (The Boys) and will also serve as executive producer, while Dan Fray and Russel Sommer will write the script.

It will feature other regular contributors to the franchise, such as Mark Hofeling, who returns as production designer. In addition, the film will feature seven all-new original songs, plus Disney classics that will be introduced as the story unfolds.

In the original franchise we saw how the plot followed a group of rebels without a cause, children of the most evil villains: Mal (daughter of Maleficent), Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Jay (son of Jafar) and Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White). But this time the protagonists will be completely different, making way for Red and Chloe.

The Pocketwatch: What will the spin-off be about?

According to the official synopsis, the story follows Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by traveling back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch to stop an event that would cause dire consequences.

The new film will feature several franchise regulars, not only in its production team, but also in its cast. Uma's character is back and so far she is the only one of the original Descendants to participate in the project.

The Pocketwatch: Who is in the cast?

Several great actors will play the new Disney spin-off. The list of those confirmed so far is completed as follows:

Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts

China Anne McClain as Uma

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Brandy Norwood as Cinderella

Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget, Young Queen of Hearts

Joshua Colley as Hook

Kylie Cantrall as Red

Morgan Dudley as Ella, Young Cinderella

Malia Baker as Chloe

Dara Reneé as Ulyana

The Pocketwatch: When will it be released?

Although The Pocketwatch would appear to be the working title, the film will begin shooting this summer, so there may be a chance that it will be released sometime in 2023. The spin-off is going to be released directly by Disney+ and will not be released in theaters.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney, spoke about the project and said "With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we are setting the bar high for creativity and imagination. With a film that raises the stakes for story, song and dance to entertain our young audiences, their families and the global fan base that grew up with the inspirational story of 'The Descendants'".