The Princess Diaries 3 is a fact! Disney confirmed that it is working on a new movie, 18 years after its release. Here, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming production.

The Queen of Genovia is back? Disney confirmed that they are already working on a new installment of The Princess Diaries. They have not yet revealed the possible release date, but it is estimated that it will be released on the big screen in 2024. It took the production company 18 years to start the initiative of the third part but it is already in process.

Debra Martin Chase will serve as producer and Melissa Stack as executive producer. Supergirl screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji is writing the story for the new film, which will be set in the kingdom of Genovia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Of course it is too early to know the plot but it is estimated that it will show the reign of princess (now queen) Mia, after finding her true love.

One of the questions fans have been asking is which of the original cast will return once again to play their iconic characters. Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews were the faces of the project, which is based on the novel by Meg Cabot. But are they ready to return as Mia Thermopolis and Clarisse Renaldi?

Will Anne Hathaway return as Mia Thermopolis?

Hathaway has repeatedly expressed her strong interest in returning, but only if Andrews was back by her side. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old actress said, "I would do more than go through with it, I would support it, yes. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work".

"We don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it as much as we love you. It's as important to us as it is to you and we don't want to give anything away until it's ready. But we're working on it", she expressed in 2019.

It is not yet known if she is involved in the project but it is expected that she will resume her position as queen of Genovia again. On July 29, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film, she posted several photos in tribute to her character Mia Thermopolis, with the caption "Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs".

Will Julie Andrews return as Clarisse Renaldi?

Andrews has not made any statement about her possible appearance in The Princess Diaries 3 but is expected to make some cameo, in case she doesn't want to star alongside Hathaway.

A while back, the actress who brought Mary Poppins to life in 1964 was with CBS's The Talks and revealed that up until that point she hadn't heard anything about a possible new installment, adding "It's been a long time since we've talked about it, but nothing's been on my desk or anything like that. I think it would. I'm getting old and cranky. I don't know if it's the right time, but I think working with Annie again would be lovely. And yes, I'm sure she'd be up for it. I think we should wait to see if the script comes through, just wait for that".

Following Anne's comments, the British actress assured Entertainment Tonight a year ago that she would love to be in a third part, adding "If Anne wants it to be me". Her presence has also not been confirmed, but all indications are that the two stars could be back as the monarchs of Genovia.