Many stars choose not to participate in horror films because most of them are not always recognized as they deserve. However, during 2017 several top actors decided to join forces to make It Comes at Night.

The film was directed by Trey Edward Shults and despite having debuted on the big screen six years ago, this week it has once again become a trend and one of the most watched films worldwide.

Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Riley Keough and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are some of the actors involved. Here, check out how to watch the winning title of the iHorror Awards online for free…

It Comes at Night won one award and received eleven different nominations. This week it has been trending again, not only because of its top-notch cast, but also because it is one of the most buzzed about titles on social media.

The story follows a family with an established order hiding in their remote home from a supernatural threat that terrorizes the world, when another family arrives seeking refuge.

It is currently available for free online streaming through Fubo. Many popular productions of this style end up in service, after spending a long time in theaters. Another such title is Pearl, which was directed by Ti West and starred Mia Goth.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the horror / thrillers section.