In recent years, horror films have become one of the most experimental fields in the industry, thanks to the incursion of many talented directors. Some of them are Ti West, Alice Waddington, Robert Eggers, Jennifer Kent or Jordan Peele. Here, we recommend this film by a new rising talent, Chloe Okuno.

Okuno, 36, studied at University of Berkeley and the American Film Institute. She has worked in several short films, as well as the horror anthology V/H/S/94. While she was set to develop a movie titled ‘The Dating Game’ for Netflix, the project is now being directed by Anna Kendrick.

However, it’s her directorial debut ‘Watcher,’ which has made her one talent to watch. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. Here, check out more about this movie and how you can watch it.

Watcher, the horror thriller that you can’t miss

‘Watcher’ follows a young American woman who moves with her husband to Bucharest, and begins to suspect that a stranger who watches her from the apartment building across the street may be a local serial killer decapitating women.

The film stars Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, and Burn Gorman. Okuno’s direction and Monroe’s performance were praised by critics, who loved the movie. It’s available to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, Shudder and AMC+, if you are in the US.