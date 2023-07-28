The psychological thriller with Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller that you can watch for free

Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller were cast to star in We Need to Talk About Kevin, a dramatic thriller that won acclaim at major awards ceremonies, including the BAFTAs. The title managed to take home three nominations.

The story follows Kevin’s mother, who finds it hard to love her quirky son, who says and does more dangerous things the older he gets. John C. Reilly and Ashley Gerasimovich are two of the actors accompanying the stars.

Lynne Ramsay directed the film, while Rory Stewart Kinnear and Lionel Shriver helped her write the screenplay. Here, check out how to watch this week’s trending psychological thriller…

How to watch We Need to Talk About Kevin online for free

We Need to Talk About Kevin was released in 2011 and starred two great actors, who are still trending. Ezra Miller played the teenage version of Kevin, while Tilda Swinton is Eva Khatchadourian. The movie is currently on Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / thrillers section.