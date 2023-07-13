Christian Bale is now recognized as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Hollywood. He has led some of the most successful movies, such as The Dark Knight trilogy, as well as given great performances in thrillers, action films, dramas and more.

Apart from his role as Bruce Wayne, Bale is known for his Academy Award-winning performance in ‘The Fighter’ or his iconic role of Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho.’ He has also appeared in period pieces such as The Promise or The Flowers of the War.

However, if Bale has shined for something, it is for his interpretation of disturbed men. And here, we show you how to watch one of his most celebrated thrillers which you can enjoy for free in the United States.

How to watch ‘The Machinist’ online free in the US

“The Machinist” is a psychological thriller film from 2004, directed by Brad Anderson and written by Scott Kosar. The movie stars Bale in the lead role as a machinist grappling with paranoia and delusions, brought on by a year-long battle with insomnia. Supporting roles are played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, John Sharian, and Michael Ironside.

The film garnered significant attention due to Bale’s remarkable dedication, as he underwent an astonishing weight loss of 62 pounds to prepare for his character. “The Machinist” received positive reviews from critics upon its release, with particular acclaim for Bale’s performance.

You can watch it for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to be able to watch the film, you must sign up. Then, you will be able to enjoy all the movies available on the platform, including more films by the star. You can find the title by searching for it on the “movies” section.