The new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is here! This time, eight ex-wives reunite at Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires. Here, we tell you all about the cast and where to watch the second season.

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club': Meet the cast of the new season

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has premiered its second season, but this time in a different location and with a new cast. Thanks to the Peacock streaming service, every Thursday we will be able to watch these divas dive into some scandals.

The first season of the famous reality show has left the audience wanting more. According to EW, Dorinda Medley confessed "Everybody took a chance to come here and do this. I think it's going to be iconic television".

RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club is a Peacock original series. For this reason you will need to subscribe it in order to watch it. If you want to unlock all the content the platform has to offer, you can upgrade your account to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-wives Club cast

The second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has arrived with drama and luxury galore. This time, the ex-wives reunite at Blue Stone Manor for a week in the Berkshires. But who are the glamorous members of this second season?

Brandi Glanville: A model, author, podcaster and mom. This former Housewife of Beverly Hills knows how to stir the pot and keep it bubbling.

Vicki Gunvalson: A successful entrepeneur, mother and grandmother, the "OG of the OC", appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 1 to 14.

Phaedra Parks: A lawyer-turned-mortician, the self-proclaimed "Southern Belle" is more commonly known as the "Queen of Shade".

Jill Zarin: The former RHONY star isn't afraid to tell it like it is, and there's a lot to tell. She dominates the New York social scene as a philanthropist and businesswoman.

Dorinda Medley: This RHONY queen of Bluestone Manor always "makes it nice", except when she makes it a little messy and spills major tea.

Tamra Judge: The RHOOC alum gives only three F's: faith, family and fitness.

Taylor Armstrong: The OG cast member of RHOBH has relocated to Orange County, California, with husband John and daughter, Kennedy, and has never looked back.

Eva Marcille: The former Atlanta Housewife is an actress, model, and mom of three who juggles podcast hosting and her jewelry line on top of all her other obligations.



