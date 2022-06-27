The ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters told the Spanish press the “real” reason for the split between the Colombian singer and the Barcelona defender.

The breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué is world news, reports of the Barcelona defender’s cheating have been the biggest speculation for the breakup. Aside from a statement by Shakira not much has been said but a lot of speculation has occurred.

Early reports have stated that Piqué had been seeing a 20-year-old blonde woman and was going out with a teammate to various clubs and bars to meet in VIP sections with other women. Piqué has since left the family home and Shakira continued with her work commitments.

Now a report from EsDiario states that Roberto Garcia, ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira's sisters, knows the “true” reason for the split, here is what Garcia had to say about the breakup of Shakira and Piqué.

Roberto Garcia on Shakira and Piqué

According to EsDiario in an interview Garcia stated that the couple had been having problems for months and that it was not due to cheating the split but rather due to economic reasons. "According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two” Garcia began.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him. They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%", said Roberto Garcia.

Garcia also hit below the belt by stating that the relationship between Shakira and Piqué was purely about appearances and materialistic, "Shakira fixed on Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him".