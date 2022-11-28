It's been 24 years since the release of Antonio Banderas' "The Mask of Zorro." However, the actor has recently spoken about a possible reboot and why he would like Tom Holland to lead it. Check out the full story.

At 26 years old, Tom Holland has already portrayed some of iconic characters such as Peter Parker/Spiderman, as well as Uncharted’s Nathan Drake. In theater, he also played Billy Elliot. So, it’s not surprising that his name is thrown around when talking about possible reboots such as James Bond, and now, "The Mask of Zorro.”

It’s been 24 years since the release of the 1998’s film with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta Jones. At the time, it was a welcomed reboot of a character that has been entertaining generations since 1920, and has more than 40 films and ten TV series.

However, Banderas was the latest actor to take on the role. While Disney+ is producing a series with Wilmer Valderrama as lead, he has said that he would like Holland to take on the role. Here, check out his full remarks.

Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a perfect Zorro

Asked about a possible successor to his version of Zorro by ComicBook.com, Banderas immediately thought about his Uncharted co-star Holland. “I did Uncharted with him and he’s so energetic and fun and he’s got this spark, too. Why not?”

He also said that he would like to appear in a potential reboot so he could pass on the mantle, as Anthony Hopkins’ Don Diego de la Vega did with him in 1998. “Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not?” Banderas said.

He added: “I think during today’s interviews I said something like that to somebody… I said that if they call it Zorro, I will do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first movie and so give the torch to somebody else.”

Valderrama’s Zorro series was announced by Disney last year. In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Valderrama said that the series will be a “Zorro for this generation,” adding that "it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."