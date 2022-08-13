Another day, another Bennifer news. Despite all the smiles and the naps on the Seine, Ben Affleck was worried during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. Here, check out the full report by Page Six.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, the pair has received plenty of media attention. They two stars wed in July and then enjoyed their honeymoon in Europe, while being chased down by paparazzi all the way. While the two seemed happy, it’s been reported that Affleck “was a little freaked out” during their trip.

The news came after it was reported that the newlyweds were going to spend “some time apart.” However, it wasn’t much time, as the pair has seen together in Los Angeles recently buying Dunkin Donuts, which has been the latest Twitter joke.

To recap: Affleck became a meme after he was caught by the paparazzi buying Dunkin Donuts after his breakup with “Deep Water” co-star Ana de Armas in 2021. So, fans are calling these new photos “the best redemption arc” of the year. So, if everything is fine with the couple, why was Affleck worried in Europe? Check out the new reports.

Ben Affleck was concern about the paparazzi in Paris

According to a report from Page Six, a source close to the couple said that Affleck “was a little freaked out in Paris” due to the amount of attention they received during their honeymoon. The source says that was “almost Princess Diana-level,” referencing the final moments of the late princess.

It’s not the first time that Lopez and Affleck experience an exaggerated interest in their private life. During their first engagement, from 2022 to 2004, the two stars were followed everywhere and they have cited the constant harassment from the media as one of the causes of their breakup.

They even postponed their wedding in 2003 due to the “excessive media attention,” as they explained in a statement at the time. “We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends,” they wrote, according to Elle Magazine. So, it’s not surprising that this time they decided to get married in an intimate secret ceremony.