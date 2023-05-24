We already know that Disney+ is the home for all Marvel content, so it’s not surprising that one of the latest MCU films has been released on the streaming service of the house of mouse, achieving great success in terms of views and even becoming the most-watched film today.

We’re talking about a title that has significant consequences for the future of the brand’s multiverse. The film had a poor reception among critics, who gave it a 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, in contrast to a solid 83% from audiences in general who continue to support Marvel.

The Peyton Reed-directed film grossed $476 million at the international box office and stole the top spot as the highest-grossing production from Avengers: End Game. It became the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, after James Cameron’s Avatar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the most-watched new movie in all of Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania became Disney+’s most-watched movie worldwide just one week after it was added to the catalog. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton.

The film that premiered last week on Disney+ has significant consequences for the MCU multiverse, considering that the antagonist appearing in this story is Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, who will be the major villain in future Avengers installments.

However, it is important to take into account the legal issues that Majors is currently facing, as there are rumors that he might be replaced by another actor for the character’s future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Superheroes Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Along with Hope’s parents, Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible,” describes the synopsis.