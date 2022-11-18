Noah Centineo is going from success to success and this time it's his time for a starring role in The Recruit. Here, check out everything you need to know, such as the premiere date, cast and plot of the actor's new series.

The Recruit is Noah Centineo's new masterpiece that will be released in less than a month. The actor has built a career on success and the last time we saw him he was donning the Atom Smasher suit in Black Adam, where he starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan.

The time has come for him to leave the superheroes aside and put on the lawyer's suit. Netflix's favorite guy will star in the new series by Alexi Hawley, responsible for The Rookie and Castle, among other great productions. The first images were released on TUDUM, the special show for fans of the streaming platform.

Doug Liman is going to be in charge of directing the show and that gives a plus point to the future action series, as he is known for making hits such as Edge of Tomorrow, Suits and The Bourne Identity. The story is expected to become one of the audience's favorites in a very short time and they will evaluate if it is really worth making a second season.

The Recruit: What will the new series be about?

A budding lawyer has just landed a job with the CIA. Although Owen has just started, his life is turned upside down once he encounters an asset, who demands exoneration from the agency. Once she tries to expose his long-term relationship with the agency, he soon becomes entangled in the intricate international politics involving the agency. As he tries to negotiate with the asset, he finds himself at odds with threatening individuals and groups, risking his life while trying to fulfill his duties.

The show's official plot states "follows a CIA lawyer who becomes entangled in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her longstanding relationship with the agency".

The Recruit: Who are the cast?

The show is headlined by Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, who will be joined by Laura Haddock as Max, Aarti Mann as Violet, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence and Vondie Curtis Hall as Walter Nyland.

The cast list is quite extensive and several great artists are involved, so the series is expected to be one of the most successful on the streaming platform. Some of the stars include Sean Tucker, Michael Lazarovitch, Andy Assaf, Alexandra Petrachuk and Katharine King So, among others.

The Recruit: When will it be released?

The series will be added to Netflix's catalog on December 16 of this year and will have a total of eight episodes of one hour each. According to various reports, filming took place in Montreal, Quebec and Los Angeles, with shooting set to wrap on March 28, 2022.