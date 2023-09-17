The rom-com with Chris Evans to watch for free if you like Netflix's 'Love At First Sight'

Netflix’s newest romantic comedy, “Love at First Sight,” has already entered the worldwide Top 10 of the platform. According to FlixPatrol, the film has been the most watched since its premiere on Sept. 15th, and it’s currently in the ninth spot globally.

The film stars Hailey Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), and it follows two travelers that meet for the first time at an airport and fall in love during a flight from the US to London.

The movie was directed by Vanessa Caswill, and it’s based on the 2011 novel by Jennifer E. Smith, “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.” Assuming that you’re here because you have already watched the film and want to find another story with similar vibes, we recommend this movie with Chris Evans.

‘Before We Go,’ the rom-com with Chris Evans to watch if you believe in fate

One of the main themes on “Love At First Sight,” is, obviously, falling in love with someone you just met, but also the idea of fate. So, if you want to keep exploring these themes, Chris Evans’ directorial debut, in which he also starred and produced, could be your next watch.

The movie follows Nick (Evans), a street musician, who meets Brooke (Alice Eve) in the subway when she misses her last train to Boston. As he helps her to find her destination, their evening together forces them to confront their biggest fears.

The film, which premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival, also stars Emma Fitzpatrick, Mark Kassen, Daniel Spink, Elijah Moreland, John Cullum, and Scott Evans. It’s worth noting that the movie didn’t receive good reviews, but the audience has been very generous with a 6.8 score on IMDb.

How to watch ‘Before We Go’ for free?

‘Before We Go’ is available on several streaming platforms in the US. You can watch it for free on Fubo with its seven-day free trial. If you sign up, you can also enjoy TV shows and live sports events. However, you can also stream it for free with ads on VUDU Free, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, and Freevee.