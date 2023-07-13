Reese Witherspoon is currently one of the most important actors and producers in Hollywood. Thanks to her company, Hello Sunshine, she has managed to adapt several books into movies and TV shows such as Daisy Jones & The Six or Where The Crawdads Sing.

However, before becoming this powerhouse, Witherspoon built a reputation as one of the most bankable stars thanks to roles in hits such as Legally Blonde or Cruel Intentions. She also earned critical acclaim thanks to movies such as Walk The Line, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

While in recent years she has been working primarily on TV, in shows such as Big Little Lies or The Morning Show, Whiterspoon will always have a spot for romantic comedies. Her most recent title of the genre was Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, but here you can find one rom-com with the star available to watch for free.

Watch ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ with Reese Witherspoon for free in the US

‘Sweet Home Alabama’ is a classic rom-com starring Witherspoon as a successful fashion designer who has to return to her native town with the intention to get divorce from her high-school sweetheart (Josh Lucas); in order to be able to get married with her current boyfriend (Patrick Dempsey).

You can watch this movie for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You have to sign up for the deal, and then you will be able to find the film on the “movies” section of the website.

The rest of the cast includes Fred Ward, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Candice Bergen, Ethan Embry, and Melanie Lynskey. While the film received mixed reviews, it became a box office success with grossings of $180 million against a budget of $30 million.