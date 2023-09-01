The romance-fantasy movie with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton you can watch for free

Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin) and Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) are two of the most popular actors in the industry. Over the years and through their successes, they have been awarded multiple times.

Last year, they teamed up to create a romantic movie with a touch of realism about magic. The direction was carried out by George Miller, while the screenplay was written by Augusta Gore, along with the filmmaker himself.

The thriller is based on The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, written by A. S. Byatt in 1994 and it is part of a collection of five mythical short stories. The title was dedicated to Miller’s mother, Angela.

The romantic fantasy movie that is trending

Three Thousand Years of Longing is the drama that combines magic, fantasy, and romance into a single production lasting nearly two hours. The story follows a solitary scholar who, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn that offers him three wishes in exchange for its freedom.

In addition to Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, the main cast includes Ece Yüksel, Zerrin Tekindor, Erdil Yaşaroğlu, Lachy Hulme, Ogulcan Arman Uslu, David Collins, Kaan Guldur, Alyla Browne and Nicola Mouawad.

How to watch Three Thousand Years of Longing online for free

Three Thousand Years of Longing is available in several catalogs, but one particular service allows you to watch it for free, and that’s Fubo. The drama has been there for a while and is one of the recurring titles for users.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the fantasy / romance section.