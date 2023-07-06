The romance thriller with Liam Neeson and Juliane Moore that you can watch on Netflix

Liam Neeson is triumphing on several platforms of streaming with different movies. The star has one of the trending films on Prime Video with “After.Life,” a psychological thriller that was released in 2009. Another film that is also in the most-popular list is The A Team on Peacock, and you can also watch it for free on Fubo.

Neeson is very well known for his action movies, as well as historical dramas. However, he first gained international recognition for his role as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s film “Schindler’s List” (1993), which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

If you want to enjoy one of his performances, there’s a mystery thriller film with the actor that is available to watch on Netflix. The movie also stars Juliane Moore and Amanda Seyfried. So, check out all you need to know.

Watch Chloe with Liam Neeson on Netflix

This movie is 2009 a romantic thriller film directed by Atom Egoyan. Chloe is a remake of the 2003 French film Nathalie. The movie follows Catherine (Moore), a gynecologist who suspects that her husband David (Neeson), a college professor, is having an affair. In order to discover him, she hires a call girl named Chloe (Seyfried).

The film received mixed reviews, but it still was a success at the box office. The movie was written by Erin Cressida Wilson, who adapted the original screenplay by Anne Fontaine. You can also watch the film on Hulu.