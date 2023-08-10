The romantic comedy with Gerard Butler that you can watch for free

Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler starred in The Ugly Truth, one of the most popular romantic comedies of the 2000s. The duo joined forces and talents to lead the story that goes from enemies to lovers.

The story follows an uptight television producer, Abby, who takes control of a segment of a morning show about modern relationships hosted by Mike Chadway, a misogynistic man.

Robert Luketic directed the film, while Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith wrote the screenplay. In total, the project won three awards and five nominations.

How to watch The Ugly Truth online for free

The Ugly Truth entered the icon category a few months after its release in 2009, when both protagonists were at the peak of their careers. Currently, the film is part of the Fubo catalog (7-days free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the romance section.