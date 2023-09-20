The romantic drama with Anne Hathaway and Johnny Flynn you can watch for free in the US

With a 20-year career, Anne Hathaway has seen both successes and failures. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in this musical drama, which might not be her most famous role but is a charming story for anyone seeking an optimistic movie.

Hathaway appeared in this indie film, right after her Oscar win as Best Supporting Actress in “Les Misérables” (2012). Two years before, she had also won an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress due to her work in “Love and Other Drugs” (2010).

In this movie, written and directed by Kate Barker-Froyland in her directorial debut, she shares the screen with actor and musician Johnny Flynn, who is known for his roles in Netflix’s series “Lovesick” and David Bowie’s biopic “Stardust.”

‘Song One,’ a musical drama with Anne Hathaway

The movie is titled “Song One” (2014) and the story follows Fanny (Hathaway), who returns home after her brother Henry enters a coma. She then meets Henry’s favorite musician, James Forester (Flynn) at a concert, and they form a romantic connection.

Apart from Hathaway and Flynn, the supporting cast includes Ben Rosenfield, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Francis James, Sharon Van Etten, Lola Kirke, Cass Dillon, Naomi Shelton and Dan Deacon.

“Song One” premiered at the 30th Sundance Film Festival in 2014, and it was met with mixed reactions from critics. However, if you’re a fan of musicals or if you enjoyed films such as “Begin Again” or “Once,” this might be a perfect watch.

Where to watch ‘Song One’ in the US for free?

You can stream “Song One” for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. If you sign up using the link we’re providing, you will also have access to series, and live sports events.