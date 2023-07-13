The romantic drama with Christian Bale that you can watch online for free in the US

Few actors have the versatility that Christian Bale has showcased throughout his career. The British actor has captivated audiences with his ability to transform himself with every role he takes, whether he’s playing Bruce Wayne/Batman or a psychotic murderer.

[Watch movies free online on Fubo in the US]

While many people might recognize him for movies such as ‘American Psycho’ or ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, as well as his Academy Award winning performance in ‘The Fighter,’ Bale has also had the chance to explore ‘softer’ roles in romance dramas and period films.

One of them in ‘The Promise,’ in which he starred alongside Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon, as well as his performance as Laurie in 1994’s Little Women, one of his first feature roles. However, here we recommend one of his most experimental movies that you can watch for free.

How to watch ‘Knights of Cups’ online free in the US

‘Knights of Cups’ (2015) follows screenwriter Rick (Bale) on an odyssey through Los Angeles and Las Vegas as he undertakes a series of adventures with colorful figures, identified by seven tarot cards from the Major Arcana, with Bale as the Knight of Cups.

Apart from Bale, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Teresa Palmer and more. It was written and directed by Terrence Malick.

You can watch this movie on FUBO, with the seven-day free trial. In order to do so, you must sign up and then you can search for the film. It will be available on the “movies” section of the page, and you can also type out the title on the search bar.