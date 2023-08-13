Cillian Murphy is receiving critical acclaim due to his performance in the titular role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” However, the Irish actor has long been one of the most interesting performers, and you can watch him in another biographical period drama for free in the US.

[Watch movies for FREE online on FUBO in the US]

The movie is called “The Edge of Love,” and it also stars Keira Knightley, Sienna Miller, and Matthew Rhys. Released in 2008, the film focuses on the relationships between Welsh poet Dylan Thomas (Rhys), his wife Caitlin Macnamara (played by Miller), and their married friends, the Killicks (played by Knightley and Murphy).

While the story is fiction, the movie is loosely based on real-life events and on David N. Thomas’ 2000 book “Dylan Thomas: A Farm, Two Mansions and a Bungalow.” If you want to know how to watch it without any cost, keep reading.

How to watch “The Edge of Love” for free in the US

“The Edge of Love” is available to watch for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can access the trial by signing up using the link above, and you will be able to find this and many other films in the “movies” section of the page.

The film was written by Sharman MacDonald and directed by John Maybury. It received mixed reviews, but it has been praised for the performances, particularly of Knightley and Miller, as well as the story.