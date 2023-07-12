The romantic drama with Emmy nominee Ayo Edebiri that you can watch on Netflix

On July 12th, the nominees for the 2023 Emmys were finally announced and ‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri received her first nomination. She will compete in the Best Supporting Actress in Comedy for her role of Sydney. And this is only a confirmation of her rising stardom.

Edebiri will appear in several projects this year, such as the comedy movies ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘Bottoms.’ In the latter, she stars alongside her long-time collaborator and friend Rachel Sennott, who also wrote the script.

While you can catch Edebiri in The Bear on Hulu, she has a supporting role in a romantic teen drama that you can watch on Netflix right now. Here, check more about this movie starring Talya Rider and Jordan Fisher.

Watch ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ with Ayo Edebiri on Netflix

‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ is a romantic teen drama that follows Clare (Rider) and Aidan (Fisher), a couple that make a pact that they would break up before college and find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship.

The movie leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last. Edebiri plays Stella, and Nico Hiraga plays Scotty.

The rest of the cast includes: Jennifer Robertson, Eva Day, Julia Benson, Dalias Blake, Patrick Sabongui, Sarah Grey as Collette and Djouliet Amara. The movie was released in 2022, and it received mixed reviews.