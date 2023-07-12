Timothée Chalamet is not only one of the most popular young actors, but he has been trending this week after the release of the first trailer for Wonka, his upcoming film that tells the origins of the iconic character.

[Watch Men, Women & Children online free in the US]

The 27-year-old star will add this success to her filmography, which is littered with other titles that have triumphed on the big screen. One of them is Men, Women & Children. The drama was directed by Jason Reitman and stars a first-rate cast.

Rosemarie DeWitt, Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, Dean Norris, Adam Sandler, Emma Thompson, Olivia Crocicchia, Ansel Elgort and Katherine Hughes are some of the actors who accompany him during the development of the plot.

How to watch Men, Women & Children online free

Men, Women & Children is one of the most popular romantic movies of recent times and one that features Timothée Chalamet, who plays Danny Vance. The drama is available on several platforms and one of them is Fubo.

The streaming service has the tape in its catalog and as it is offering a one-week free trial in the United States it can be played for free. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama section.

Follows the story of a group of high school teenagers and their parents as they attempt to navigate the many ways the internet has changed their relationships, their communication, their self-image, and their love lives.