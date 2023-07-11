After years of anticipation, Warner Bros. has finally unveiled the first trailer of ‘Wonka’ starring Timothée Chalamet. The movie will come out on December 15, and it will be a big departure from the movies that the actor has done so far.

Chalamet’s breakthrough role was Eliot in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, which earned him his first nomination for the Academy Awards as Best Actor. After that, he has starred in several critically acclaimed movies such as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Apart from Wonka, this year he will also return to the big screen as Paul Atreides in Dune II, alongside stars such as Zendaya and Florence Pugh. But, if you wish to watch one of his most celebrated recent performances, you can find ‘Bones and All’ for free. Check out how.

Watch ‘Bones and All’ for free in the United States

‘Bones and All,’ directed by Luca Guadganino, is a romantic thriller that stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell. You can watch it for free online on FUBO, but you have to sign up for the seven-day free trial. In order to find the film, you can do so in the “movies” section or searching for it.

It’s based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, and it follows a pair of young cannibals in the 1980s who flee together on a road trip across the US. The film received positive reviews, but underperformed in the box office grossing $14.5 million against a budget of $16 million.

The rest of the cast includes: Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. The movie premiered at the 79th Venice Film Festival, and it won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. Russell also won the Marcelo Mastroianni.