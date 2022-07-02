The Sandman is the new character that Netflix has bet on. With a pretty dark trailer already released, versatile actors and a good soundtrack, the platform will immerse us in a journey through dreams with this new original series.

The Sandman is a fiction based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, belonging to DC Comics. In this new Netflix production we will be able to appreciate the story of Dream of the Endless, who has many names. And each of them has a particular meaning; some are mystical, others reflect duties and others were given by some characters.

Undoubtedly, the series will be a very interesting proposal for the platform. But anyway, the background of the story has a somewhat particular definition. Both the graphic novel and the future premiere, goes back to a mythical European character who lulls people to sleep and encourages and inspires beautiful dreams by sprinkling their eyes with magic sand.

Netflix has described the series as "a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly intertwined", according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gaiman will be in charge of writing episode one of eleven, in conjunction with Allan Heinberg and David S Goyer.

The Sandman cast

The cast of the new series has already been revealed with a rather short trailer, but it has certainly left us with our mouths open. Many big name actors will be involved in the Netflix production. Some of the best known actors from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Star Wars are involved. Which means that we will have a very interesting combination when it comes to seeing these characters together on screen.

Here are some of the cast members and what happens with them according to the comic:

Tom Sturridge will bring Dream, the main character, to life. According to Whats On Netflix, he is the king of dreams and the ruler of The Dreaming, the place we go to when we fall asleep. Dream's name and appearance change depending on those who see him. Throughout the series, he is called Morpheus, Kai'ckul, Sandman, Oneiros, and the list goes on.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, Dream's older sister. One of the most important characters in the comic. She is optimistic with a gothic appearance and her sigil is an ankh, the Egyptian symbol of life, which she wears around her neck. She is the person everyone knows when they die.

Gwendoline Christie will step into Lucifer's shoes. As everyone already knows, Lucifer is the one who rules Hell. In the first season of The Sandman , Dream visits Lucifer in Hell to try to retrieve his stolen helm. The character makes more appearances later in Sandman as in the Season of Mists story. It will certainly be interesting to see the Game of Thrones and Star Wars actress bring such a character to life.

Jenna Coleman will be Johanna Constantino, an occult detective, whom Dream seeks her help to recover an object he lost.

Mason Alexander Park will be Desire, who is the personification of lust, the twin of despair. Desire is cruel, constantly interfering with his siblings.

Boyd Holbrook will play the Corinthian. The Corinthian is a nightmarish creature created by Dream. While Dream is imprisoned, he becomes rebellious and causes chaos in the world. He creates a "Cereal Convention", which is actually a convention for serial killers. His most notable feature is the sets of teeth he has in place of his eyes.

Mark Hamill will be Mervyn Pumpkinhead. Merv is sort of the comic relief in the series. He is the outspoken janitor of Dream's kingdom. He is literally a pumpkin and is seen smoking a cigar most of the time. Mark will undoubtedly take the character to the top.

David Thewlis will bring to life John Dee, a truth-driven man who could destroy the world, yet is very dangerous. When Dream's ruby falls into his hands, things only get darker and crazier.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, The Dreaming's librarian and one of Dream's most trusted people.

Kyo Ra will be Rose Walker, who is is what is known as a Vortex, something that has been passed down through her lineage. Her story begins when she travels to England to meet her grandmother Unity Kinkaid.

Donna Preston will be Despair, Desire's twin sister. She is as her name implies, the grimmest member of Endless. Naked and burly, Despair wears a hook-shaped ring that she frequently uses to mutilate herself.

Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, an occultist and leader of the Order of the Ancient Mysteries. In an attempt to capture and imprison Death, he accidentally captures Dream, which begins the story.

The Sandman plot and release date

It will tell the story of Dream, who is freed after being held captive for 100 years and sets out to restore order in Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep. As it is a Netflix exclusive adaptation, it will only be available on that platform, starting August 5 of this year.

In theory the series will start in the same place as the comics. According to Pocket-Lint, as one of the Endless, a group of siblings that also includes Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair and Delirium, his task is to maintain order in the realm where all life forms visit while they sleep. However, his captivity has caused unrest and is spreading to the waking world. He must therefore undertake to right the wrongs that have occurred in the last century, including the recovery from some horrors that have crossed borders.