The Sandman had a budget of $15 million per episode, which doesn't mean it was one of Netflix's most important productions. After the great success of its premiere, a second season could be expected. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

The Sandman arrived at Netflix after a long wait. Based on the DC Comics book, created by Neil Gaiman, the production took several years to become a reality, because the author did not want to sell the copyright to any production company, until the famous streaming service knocked on the door.

The story follows Morpheus, better known as Dream od the Endless, who is kidnapped for over a century. When he manages to escape he owes the powerful objects that have been stolen from him and are the main source of his power, while rebuilding his kingdom, which has deteriorated during his absence.

The DC comic portrays the story of the King of Dreams and his siblings: Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Desire played by Mason Alexander Park, Destiny, Destruction, Despair played by Donna Preston and Delirium. Several characters do not appear in the first season of the series. So it leaves us wondering if there will be a second season where the remaining characters of the classic story will appear.

Gaiman's story, drawn by Jill Thompson, Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg and Marc Hempel, has 75 issues published, not including the spin-offs and the prequel. So there is still a lot of material to adapt.

The story told in the Netflix series was not 100 percent faithful to the comic, but the creator was present and is part of the creative team to keep everything in line. They couldn't tell the story as it takes place due to the narrative lines in the vignettes, which makes it literally unadaptable.

Allan Heinberg, executive producer and showrunner of the series, said he wants to adapt all existing material from The Sandman, including the spin-offs. The first season counts the first two volumes of the comics, called Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll's House. It would take 5 seasons to adapt the main series well. He also mentioned that he was working on several sketches for volume 7, entitled Brief Lives.

On the other hand, Gaiman also alluded to the future of the show and confirmed that images have already been filmed in case the program reaches a fifth season, as well as having plans for all the comics, including Sandman: Overture, the prequel that explains why Dream was in such a weakened state that allowed him to be captured by an amateur sorcerer.