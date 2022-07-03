Watch out fans of author Soman Chainani and The School for Good and Evil! The adaptation is a done deal and it's thanks to Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie based on the hit young adult fiction saga.

Netflix released the new trailer of The School for Good and Evil, the new adaptation of the fantasy novel by Soman Chainani. The production company has decided to adapt the first book of the successful saga that has 6 volumes, published in 2013 until 2020.

It will be directed by Paul Feig and will tell the story of Sophie and Agatha, two best friends who discover where fairy tale legacies go to school: the School of Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

"There are two sides of every story", the poster anticipated. The script will be adapted by Feig and Finding Neverlad documentary writer David Magee. Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum will serve as producers, along with Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani, who have been named executive producers.

The School for Good and Evil cast

As Netflix has already anticipated, we will see Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne as the school's best and worst deans, teachers and principals. Theron plays Lady Lesso from School for Evil, while Yeoh and Washington play teachers Anemone and Dovey from School for Good. Also Cate Blanchett joined the cast as the narrator.

Kit Young, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, Jamie Flatters, Freya Theodora Parks, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi and Briony Scarlett are also part of the cast of this great new adaptation.

The School for Good and Evil release date

Although the exact release date is not yet known, it is speculated that it will hit our screens around September of this year. Filming took place in several locations, such as Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Chainani confessed in a panel for Geeked Week that the visual universe we will see in the movie is exactly what he saw in his imagination while writing the series. This time we will see a different story of villains and hereos.

"To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a movie for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone, he's a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil," the author told Variety.