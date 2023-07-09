Netflix has a new movie on the most-watched list in the United States. While ‘The Out-Laws’ with Nina Dobrev, Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan, is still the number one movie in the country (and worldwide), this sci-fi action thriller with Adam Driver is gaining traction.

According to FlixPatrol, the film is currently on the second spot on the Top 10 in the US, surpassing many strong titles such as Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, as well as the thriller ‘White House Down’ with Channing Tatum.

Other films that are also part of the Top 10 include the new documentary about Wham!, and Run Rabbit Run, Annihilation and Nimona. But here’s all you need to know about Driver’s latest film.

The sci-fi thriller that is Top 2 on Netflix US

Driver stars in ‘65’ a sci-fi action thriller that follows an astronaut that gets stranded on a mysterious planet… However, he soon finds out that he’s actually stranded on Earth, but 65 million years ago.

Apart from Driver, who plays Milis, Ariana Greenblatt plays Koa, the other survivor of the crash. Meanwhile, Chloe Coleman appears as Nevine and Nika King as Alya. The movie was released this year in March, and it grossed $60 million.