The sci-fi movie with Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman that you can watch online for free

Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman star in The Fifth Element, one of the stars’ most popular movies. The thriller was released in ’97 and boasted great visual effects for the time.

Luc Besson was in charge of directing the project, as he also participated in the creation of the script along with Robert Mark Kamen. The story received more than 5 awards and was nominated for an Oscar.

The thriller is set in a colorful future and follows a cab driver who unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for a legendary cosmic weapon to keep Zorg and The Evil One at bay.

How to watch The Fifth Element online for free

The Fifth Element was a hit for its time, especially for the effects and the futuristic style of the plot. Currently it is part of several services, but only one of them offers it for free. This is Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi / thrillers section.