Scarlett Johansson had a great career in the Hollywood film industry where she participated in countless projects including being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most influential franchise in recent years in the seventh art.

There she lent her body to the super spy member of the Avengers: Black Widow. There are many reasons that make this performer a prominent figure among movie stars.

This means that the actress is used to playing this type of character. In 2014 she released one of the most popular science fiction and spy movies of the last years. Here, check which one it is and how to see it through Peacock…

How to watch Lucy on Peacock

Although Lucy was released almost 10 years ago, the movie debuted on a popular streaming platform some time ago: Peacock. Currently it continues to be part of their catalog and is one of the most watched.

To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the sci-fi / drama section.

The story follows Lucy, a woman who accidentally gets caught in a dark deal and turns the tables on her captors as she transforms into a ruthless warrior evolved beyond human logic.