The series with Jeremy Allen White to watch on Netflix if you like 'The Bear'

Jeremy Allen White has received critical acclaim for his role as fine-dining chef Carmy in the FX’s series ‘The Bear,’ which returns with its second season on June 22nd. While fans await the new episodes, the first reviews suggest that the sequel is as good as the first part.

Alongside Allen White, other standouts of the series are Ayo Edebiri (Sydney), who will have several upcoming movies coming out this year such as Bottoms; as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie.

However, it was Allen White who took home a Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance. If you want to catch him in another series, you can check out this dramedy on Netflix.

Jeremy Allen White’s dramedy you can watch on Netflix

Before his success in ‘The Bear,’ Allen-White spent a decade acting in ‘Shameless,’ a dramedy that follows the poor, dysfunctional family of Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), a neglectful single father of six: Fiona, Phillip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Allen-White plays Philip, who shares some similarities with Carmy. Philip is highly intelligent and earned a college scholarship but, due to his personal problems, he doesn’t live up to his full potential.

Shameless has been praised for its performances, as well as its dark humor and shock value. Apart from being available on Netflix, you can also watch it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. Other options are Showtime and Prime Video.