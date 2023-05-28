The series with Kerem Bursin of Love in The Air that you can watch on Netflix

Thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, people all over the world have access to international TV shows and movies. One of the recent phenomena that became popular in several countries was the case of the Turkish series ‘Love is in The Air,’ with Kerem Bürsin.

Although the series was released in Turkey between 2020 and 2021, it has only recently crossed borders. In the US, it was televised by Telemundo. Bürsin, its leading actor, has also gained popularity and has grown his fanbase because of it.

However, that’s not the only series of Bürsin that you can watch in the United States, If you were a fan of the ‘Love is In The Air,’ and would like to watch another series with him, you can check this limited series on Netflix.

Immortals, the captivating Netflix miniseries with Kerem Bürsin

One of the international projects in which Bürsin has worked on, it’s the Netflix miniseries ‘Inmortals.’ The show has everything, action and drama, with the Turkish actor playing the lead character. The best thing is that it only has eight episodes, which is perfect for a weekend.

What is it about? The synopsis states: “Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.” Undoubtedly, an exciting story in which Kerem gives life to Dmitry, the leading vampire of an incomparable clan.

In this series, he stars alongside Elçin Sangu and Birkan Sokullu. While it was speculated that the show could have had a second season, four years after its release, it’s clear that it won’t have more installments.