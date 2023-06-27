The series with new Superman actor David Corenswet that you can watch on Netflix right now

James Gunn has confirmed the two actors that will star in his upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy.’ David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will portray Clark Kent and Lois Lane. The news comes after it was reported that also Emma Mackey, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor were auditioning for the role.

Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy,’ which will largely be a workplace origin story, is set to come to theaters in July 2025. It will be part of the new DC Extended Universe from the writer and director.

Brosnahan is known for portraying the titular role in the series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, meanwhile Corenswet has appeared in several movies and series such as Pearl (2022) or the miniseries We Own This City. However, if you want to watch him in one of his first lead roles, you can’t miss this Netflix series.

The Netflix series starring David Corenswet: Hollywood

Corenswet’s first lead role came in Ryan Murphy’s miniseries ‘Hollywood,’ which is available to watch on Netflix. This drama follows aspiring actors and filmmakers during the Hollywood Golden Age in the post-World War II era trying to make their dreams come true

The ensemble cast includes Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking, Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Jim Parsons, and Patti LuPone.

Released in 2020, the series received mixed reviews but the acting was mostly praised. So, it’s a good way to get familiar with the new Clark Kent. You can also check the dramedy Look Both Ways, which is also available on Netflix.