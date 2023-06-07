The series with 'The Little Mermaid' star Jonah Hauer-King that you can watch on Prime Video

Jonah Hauer-King has had his big break playing Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Thanks to a great chemistry with co-star Halle Bailey, as well as enhanced backstory for his character, the British actor has captivated audiences with a charming performance.

However, Hauer-King is no stranger to period pieces. Before The Little Mermaid, he was most known for the World War II drama “World on Fire,” for the BBC. He will reprise his role as Harry Chase in the second season of the TV drama, which is set to premiere this Summer.

Hauer-King has also several upcoming movies lined up, such as ‘Beautiful Imperfection.’ But, if you want to watch a series with him in another role in which his character is as charming as Prince Eric, you can’t miss this one.

Watch ‘Little Women’ with Jonah Hauer-King on Prime Video

Louisa May Alcott’s beloved coming-of-age novel ‘Little Women’ has been adapted to film and TV several times. One of the most recent was Greta Gerwig ‘s version with Saoirse Ronan and Thimothée Chalamet (2018). However, another recent one was the BBC’s 2017 miniseries.

The 2017 version is the fourth-time that the BBC adapts Alcott’s novel, after the 1950, 1958 and 1970’s adaptations. In the latest, Hauer-King plays Laurie, while Maya Hawke from Stranger Things played Jo March.

Willa Fitzgerald (Meg March), Kathryn Newton (Amy March) and Annes Elwy (Beth March) complete the main cast. This miniseries only has three episodes. Apart from Prime Video, you can also watch it on PBS, Hoopla and Pureflix.