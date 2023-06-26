As we know, Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally. One of the advantages of this service is to have access to many content from many parts of the world. That’s why it’s not surprising that one of the most popular series right now is ‘Sleeping Dog,’ a true crime drama starring Max Reimelt.

Riemelt became a global star thanks to his role as Wolfgang Bogdanow in the Netflix series Sense8, one of the most beloved projects of the platform. However, he has been known in his country for many years, thanks to his several appearances in cinema and TV shows since he was 13 years old.

‘Sleeping Dog’ (‘Schlafende Hunde’ in German) is a thriller in which “a fallen cop suffering amnesia unexpectedly joins forces with a rookie prosecutor to investigate a supposedly solved and closed murder case,” according to Netflix Tudum. However, if you already watch it and want to find a similar series, here’s our recommendation with another incredible actor: Tom Holland.

Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room is the perfect watch for a true-crime thriller

It’s true that, when it comes to critics’ reviews, Tom Holland’s projects outside Spider-Man haven’t been very well received. That’s the case of ‘The Crowded Room,’ an AppleTV series starring Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

However, Holland has proven that he still believes in the show he also produced. “It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show. I’m still here, so I’m very resilient,” he told UNILAD.

Despite critics’ reactions, fans on social media have started to defend the show, and the performances in particular. The series, set in the 70s, follows Danny (Holland), who gets arrested for a crime and investigated, with shocking twists and turns arising as the investigation continues.

The rest of the cast includes: Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry. You can already watch the first five episodes. The series will conclude on July 28, 2023 when the finale drops.