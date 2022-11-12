HBO Max comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls," co-created by Mindy Kaling, will return with its second season. Here, check out when is the premiere and the schedule for all episodes.

Mindy Kaling is not only behind the teenage drama “Never Have I Ever,” but also is the co-creator or the HBO Max comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” The show follows four young friends who are trying to follow their dreams at the New England liberal arts college, and their stories will continue in the second season.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said that Kaling and Justin Noble created a show “full of heart, female friendships,” and it is a “comic, honest portrayal of the college condition” that has “resonated for everyone.”

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Amrit Kaur. If you want to follow the stories of their characters, check out when season 2 is coming to streaming and how many episodes there will be.

When is Season 2 of ‘The Sex Lives of the College Girls’ premiering?

Season 2 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will hit HBO Max on November 17. However, it will be released two episodes per week until the finale which is set for December 15th. It will have 10 episodes. Here’s the full schedule:

November 17: Episode 1 & 2

November 24: Episode 3 & 4

December 1: Episode 5 & 6

December 8: Episode 7 & 8

December 15: Episode 9 & 10

During the end of Season 1, Kimberly (Chalamet) lost her scholarship, while Leighton (Rapp) came out. Also, Whitney (Scott) confessed to her mom that she was the person that had an affair with the coach. Last, Bela (Kaur) quits The Catullan.