New year, new Halloween and new Treehouse of Horror from The Simpsons. This time the iconic series will become anime and will portray a parody of the classic and dark Japanese manga, which features a demon as the main character. Here, check out how to watch the episode in streaming.

The Simpsons already has 34 seasons and has been on the air since 1989, making it the longest-running series in the history of television. It has a tradition of making specials for Halloween, entitled Treehouse of Horror, where they adapt different macabre stories. Now, it is the turn of the famous classic: Death Note.

The manga created by Tsugumi Ōba and Takeshi Obata will have its own participation in the show of the most famous family in the world. Matt Groening has been the cartoonist and responsible for the emergence of Lisa, Homer, Marge, Bart and Maggie. The time has come to see a new Simpsons-style parody.

It is the first time that the show's format is immersed in anime and what better way to do it than with a great horror classic like Ryuk's story. The episode will also include a fragment dedicated to Babadook and another with a parody of the HBO series Westworld.

The Simpsons: What will the Death Note special be about?

The Death Note special marks Treehouse of Horror number XXXIII and the show is going to change its style for a fragment in which we will see Lisa become the owner of the notebook. That part of the episode was animated from DR Movie, a Korean animation studio.

This is not the first crossover between The Simpsons and Tsugumi Ōba and Takeshi Obata's story. In 2008 artist Nina SpaceCoyote Matsumoto became popular for her multiple anime-style fanarts of the series. She ended up publishing an official parody for the annual Treehouse of Horror comic, so this new chapter will be inspired by that comic.

The official synopsis of the episode reads "In a book-themed trilogy, Marge’s resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa tries to save the planet through an anime murder spree and in a segment that breaks Matt Groening’s biggest rule: Homer learns he’s not the man he thought he was".

The Simpsons: Where and how to watch the Death Note special by streaming?

There are several episodes ofThe Simpsons Treehouse of Horror that rank among the best in the show's history, some like the parody of The Shining or Homer 3D. Last weekend, the sitcom released Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It, an iconic version of horror master Stephen King's novel.

Now, fans will finally be able to see the parody of one of the community's best-known horror classics. Death Note's Treehouse of Horror will premiere on October 30, 2022 at 8 PM EST on FOX. In case you don't have cable and want to watch it via streaming, it will be available to watch on fuboTV (one-week free trial) and Hulu on October 31, one day after its broadcast on the channel.