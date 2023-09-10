The slasher film that is trending on Netflix worldwide and you can watch for free in the US

Slasher films are one of the favorite genres for fans of horror, and there are many iconic franchises to watch such as Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Fear Street and more. And, if you’re looking for a movie to deliver jump scares right and left, you can try this one, which received positive reviews and it was a total success.

The movie was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also co-directed the critically acclaimed “Ready or Not” (2019), which stars Adam Brody and Mark O’Brien. The script was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

According to FlixPatrol, the movie is the sixth most-watched worldwide on Netflix. However, it is not available on that platform in the US. Luckily, you can find it on other platforms and in one of them you can access the film for free.

‘Scream,’ the trending slasher film you can watch for free

“Scream” (2022) marks the fifth chapter in the iconic Scream film series. Although initially promoted as a reboot, the movie actually serves as a direct continuation of the storyline from “Scream 4″ (2011). The narrative unfolds 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders depicted in the 1996 film. This time, a new Ghostface emerges, setting their sights on a group of teenagers who all share a connection to the earlier killings.

The ensemble cast of “Scream” (2022) includes Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Notably, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Roger L. Jackson, Heather Matarazzo, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles from previous installments.

The film received acclaim from critics for its direction, performances (especially Neve Campbell’s), and its homage to Wes Craven, the creator of the series, with some even hailing it as the finest Scream sequel. It also achieved significant success at the box office, amassing more than $138 million in revenue, a remarkable achievement considering its $24 million production budget.

Where to watch ‘Scream’ for free in the US?

You can watch Scream for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can sign up using the link above, and you will find movies, series and sports. The film is also available on Paramount+.