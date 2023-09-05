The Sofia Coppola's drama with Kirsten Dunst to watch for free ahead of ‘Priscilla’

Sofia Coppola’s latest film, “Priscilla,” which depicts the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley, premiered at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews. The movie, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, earned a seven-minute ovation.

Unlike Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” the first reactions to the movie have stated that Coppola’s portrait of the star isn’t flattering. However, that’s the point, as the story is from Priscilla’s, who was only 14 when he met him, point of view,

Meanwhile, critics are also comparing this work to her 2006’s historical film “Marie Antoinette.” While that cult classic isn’t available for streaming (unless you buy it or rent it), you can indulge in another classic movie from the director, which also stars Kirsten Dunst, for free.

‘The Virgin Suicides,’ a classic Sofia Coppola’s drama to watch

Sofica Coppola’s feature directorial debut was “The Virgin Suicides,” a psychological drama that she also wrote. It was based on the 1993 novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, and it follows the lives of five adolescent sisters in an upper-middle-class suburb of Detroit during 1975.

Apart from Dunst, the rest of the cast includes James Woods, Kathleen Turner, A.J. Cook, and Josh Hartnett, with Scott Glenn, Michael Paré, Jonathan Tucker, and Danny DeVito in supporting roles.

The film garnered predominantly positive reviews from critics, who praised the cast’s performances, Coppola’s direction, the striking visual style, and soundtrack. Additionally, it received acclaim for its evocative portrayal of adolescent angst, solidifying its status as a cult classic.

Where to watch ‘The Virgin Suicides’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘The Virgin Suicides’ for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without cost in the United States. The film is also available to stream on Paramount+, Showtime and Kanopy.