The spy thriller with Andrew Scott and Daniel Craig you can watch for free in the US

Andrew Scott will star alongside Paul Mescal in Andrew Haigh’s upcoming fantasy romance “All Of Us Strangers,” which will be released in December in the US. However, as we wait for the premiere of this highly anticipated film, we’re revisiting some of Scott’s past work.

In recent years, Scott has become best known for his role as the priest in the second season of “Fleabag.” However, he has appeared in many acclaimed films such as the war drama “1917” or the thriller “A Dark Place.”

One of his most significant roles, or at least one of his roles in the most prominent movie, was in one of the most iconic spy sagas: James Bond. If you missed it or don’t remember, here’s all you need to know about this film

‘Spectre,’ the James Bond movie with Andrew Scott

Scott appears in the 2015’s “Spectre,” which is overall the 24th James Bond film and the fourth with Craig playing the titular character. He plays Max Denbigh/C, who is the head of the Joint Intelligence Service (JIS), which consists of the recently merged MI5 and MI6.

The film was directed by Sam Mendes from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, John Logan, and Jez Butterworth. The film stars Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Monica Bellucci, Dave Bautista, and Rory Kinnear in supporting roles.

In “Spectre,” Bond investigates the dark and mysterious organization known as ‘Spectre,’ discovering its involvement in orchestrating various global events and conspiracies, including those from previous Bond films.

Where to watch ‘Spectre’ for free in the US?

You can watch “Spectre” for free in the US, if you sign up for the seven-day free trial of Fubo. You will also have access to many TV series and live sports events. The movie is also available to stream on FxNow and DirecTV.