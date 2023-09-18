The spy thriller with Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman you can watch for free in the US

Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman star in this spy thriller that you can watch for free in the US. The film was released in 2002 and it’s based on one of the most famous characters when it comes to spy fiction: Jack Ryan.

Jack Ryan was created by author Tom Clancy, and it has been brought to life on the screen several times. Before Affleck, Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford portrayed the CIA analyst. While most recent versions were portrayed by Chris Pine and John Krasinski.

Affleck’s version was directed by Phil Alden Robinson, known for other titles such as “Field of Dreams” or “Sneakers.” Here’s all you need to know about the movie, including how to watch it for free.

‘The Sum of All Fears,’ Ben Affleck’s spy thriller to watch

The movie is titled “The Sum of All Fears,” and it’s based on Clancy’s 1991 novel of the same name. The narrative revolves around a nefarious scheme aimed at pushing the United States and Russia into the turmoil of World War III.

As the Russian president (Ciarán Hinds) unexpectedly passes away, global tensions intensify. Amidst the disappearance of nuclear scientists and the looming threat of a nuclear explosion on American territory, a young CIA analyst, Jack Ryan (Affleck), is tasked with unraveling the enigma of those responsible for the conspiracy.

“The Sum of All Fears” received mostly mixed reviews, and it suffered due to the political climate at the time of its release, especially after the 9/11 attacks. Critics also took issue with the changes made to the original story, and Affleck faced comparisons to Ford.

How to watch ‘The Sum of All Fears’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘The Sum of All Fears’ for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The film is also available to stream on: MGM Plus Amazon Channel, Paramount Plus, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, MGM Plus.