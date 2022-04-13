Netflix's The Squid Game became the most-viewed series of the history of the platform last year. The second season is in the works and its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has shared some updates.

Netflix has produced some of the biggest shows of recent years. Whether we’re talking about modern romance or period dramas, sci-fi shows such as Stranger Things or even docu-series such as ‘The Last Dance’, the streamer has succeeded in creating a catalog for everyone. But one of their most enormous fictions is the South Korean thriller, The Squid Game.

The series arrived on the platform last year and became a worldwide phenomenon. So, it was no surprising when in January of this year, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed to Variety that the series was getting a second season, despite the fact that the series ending could also be a total conclusion for the story.

While there are little known details about the second season of The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, its creator, has offered some updates about what’s coming next and confirmed which two main characters will be back. Don’t miss any details!

The Squid Game: Who will be back for Season 2?

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the series, met with TV editor Peter White for Deadline’s annual Contenders Television to talk about the show. There it was confirmed that the two main characters will be back for the sophomore season.

At the end of Season 1, the protagonist Gi-hun, portrayed by SAG Award actor Lee Jung-jae, decided to travel to America to see his daughter, but then he came back to put an end to these brutal games that happen once a year. On the other hand, the antagonist, who is played by actor Lee Byung-hun will also be back.

Back in March, the creator said he didn’t have any storylines yet. “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say,” he said to Deadline at the PGA Awards. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”