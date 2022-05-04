'The Staircase', a HBO Max new series about the Michael Peterson's case, will hit the streamer on Thursday. Sophie Turner will play Peterson's adoptive daughter and she talks about how it was working with Colin Firth, who will play the titular role.

Sophie Turner will return to television with a new role on the HBO Max series ‘The Staircase’, which is based on the Netflix documentary which tells the story of novelist Michael Peterson, who became a murder suspect after his wife fell down the stairs of their home and died.

Firth has a long and solid career which includes rom-coms and period-dramas such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Shakespeare in Love, and The King's Speech, for which he won an Oscar as Best Actor. He will take the titular role.

Meanwhile Toni Collette will play his wife Kathleen and Turner, who is known for her role as Sansa Stark in Games of Thrones, will play Peterson’s adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff. Here, check out her experience with Firth during the filming set.

Sophie Turner feels she “won a contest” for working with Firth

In a new interview with Elle, Turner, 26, spoke about the experience of doing ‘The Staircase’ with Colin Firth. “It’s like I won a contest,” she says. “Michael Peterson has very specific mannerisms. Watching Colin transform into him was amazing. It’s very different from the suave Colin we know and love,” she admits.

Talking about the series, she said she “was completely obsessed with the documentary and binged it (...) Because it’s a real woman’s family, there is that intrigue and excitement, but it’s also quite harrowing to be a part of. You’re living those characters.”

‘The Staircase’: When is the release date?

You can watch ‘The Staircase’ on Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max. The series not only follows the aftermath of Kathleen Peterson's death and Peterson's trial, it also explores the making of the Netflix’s documentary.