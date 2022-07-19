Benedict Cumberbatch is turning 46 years old and the actor is one of the most successful in Hollywood, thanks mostly to his role as Doctor Strange in the MCU. However, not many people know that the actor was kidnapped in 2004 while working in a series in South Africa.

Benedict Cumberbatch has built an enviable career in Hollywood, thanks mostly to his roles as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series. However, something that many people don’t know is that, before his worldwide fame, the English actor was kidnapped and held at gunpoint.

The 46-year-old actor made his first steps in television with some guest roles in shows such as Heartbeat (2000, 2004), Tipping the Velvet (2002), Cambridge Spies (2003) and Fortysomething (2003). The incident occured when he was shooting his first TV starring role for Edmund Talbot in the miniseries To the Ends of the Earth in 2004.

The series, an adaptation of the trilogy of novels of the same name by William Golding, was described by Cumberbatch as “a sort of rock and roll 1812 period drama about a young man’s gap year.” Here, check out what the actor has said about his near-death experience.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s kidnap: What has the actor said about the terrifying experience?

During the filming of To the Ends of the Earth in 2004, Cumberbacth was in South Africa and he was captured alongside his co-stars Theo Landey and Denise Black while they were returning from a scuba session. In a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch recalled the ordeal:

"We were in South Africa, in KwaZulu-Natal, this amazing district north of Durban (...) It was cold, and it was dark. I felt rotten. We were wary because that's a notoriously dangerous place to drive. Then, poof, the front-right tyre blows. So we got the spare, but that meant getting all of our luggage out. We were like sitting ducks, adverts for -- not prosperity necessarily but materialism."

According to a profile in Vanity Fair, the actors were forced into a trunk and the kidnappers left them on the side of the road. There, they were found by some local women. He said that he was “really scared” and asked the criminals what they were going to do with them. “I was really worried that I was going to get raped or molested or just tortured or toyed with in some way, some act of control and savagery,” he said to THR.

As to how the experience impacted him, he said to Vanity Fair that he was “definitely more impatient to live a life less ordinary,” and “If you feel you’re going to die, you don’t think you’re going to have all those sensations again—a cold beer, a cigarette, the feel of sun on your skin. All those hit you as firsts again. It is, in a way, a new beginning.”