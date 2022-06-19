Prime Video's adaptation of Jenny Han novel 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' premiered its first season on Friday. However, fans who already binge watched the show want to know what will happen next.

Beloved “young adult” novelist Jenny Han has also triumphed with the adaptations of her work to the screen. First, it was with Netflix’s trilogy based on ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and most recently with the first season of the series based on her book ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’.

‘The Summer’ follows the story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin, portrayed by Lola Tung, who, while vacationing with her family at Cousins Beach, finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, and long-time friends.

The series, which hit the platform on June 17, has been a total success and, as the source material is actually a trilogy, many fans wonder if it’s going to be a second season. Here, check out everything we know so far about this Prime Video original series. Possible spoilers ahead.

Will there be a second season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Yes, Prime Video confirmed a second season even before the release of the first one. With two more books to adapt and the success of the first season, it is safe to say that the plan is to follow through the whole trilogy.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Is there a release date for the second season?

No, there is no official release date yet for Amazon Prime. However, the first season came out in June this year and fans can expect a similar release, if production starts soon, next year: Summer of 2023.

What could be the plot for the second season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

As viewers and readers of the book know, the brothers’ mom, Susannah, is battling cancer and she decides to not get through aggressive treatment anymore. In the second book, called “It’s Not Summer Without You”, Susannah has passed away and Belly’s relationship with Conrad isn’t on the best terms. He runs away from home and she and Jeremiah go on a road trip looking for him. However, the series has changed some aspects and they could be different from the storylines.

Season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Cast

Second season will probably have the same cast as the first, including: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.