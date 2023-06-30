The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with the second season of the story created by Jenny Hand, who is also responsible for the To All the Boys franchise. The new episodes, starring Lola Tung, will arrive on July 14.

In addition to the 20-year-old star who plays Belly, the cast is packed with great actors. Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman are among them. The first episode of the second part is called Love Lost.

Prime Video premiered the show during 2021 and since then it has been a hit, gaining a solid fan base around the world. It is expected to be one of the most watched series from July onwards.

How many seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty will there be on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a trilogy, so there are three books by Jenny Han to adapt on Prime Video. The first and second seasons would have narrated some of the events of the first and second books, which are titled like the series and It’s Not Summer Without You.

The third came in 2011 and was named We’ll Always Have Summer. So if all goes well, we could have a third season on the streaming platform. This is still a little early to confirm, but it is estimated that this would already be in sight, with all its original actors.

What remains a mystery is how many parts the show will have in total, since the new episodes have added new characters that do not appear in the books. Elsie Fisher will play one of them, Skye. While Kyra Sedgwick has not yet revealed the name of her role.