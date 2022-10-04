‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is already filming its second season and fans can’t wait to see how Belly’s love story will turn out. Here, check out the new characters coming to Cousins Beach.

Jenny Han is one of the most popular young adult novelists, and her work has already been adapted for the screen on two occasions. First, her trilogy “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” became a Netflix’s sensation, and then “The Summer I Turned Pretty” was a hit series on Amazon Prime, and the show is getting a second season.

TSITP follows the story of teenager “Belly” Conklin, who, while vacationing with her family at Cousins Beach, finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with brothers and long-time friends, Conrad and Jeremiah. Of course, nothing is ever simple and it resolves throughout the course of three books.

The show has launched the careers of its young cast: newcomer Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, who portray the titular roles. However, for the second season, there are going to be new characters, including one that’s not part of the books. Check out what we know.

TSITP: Elsie Fisher talks about her character for second season

The second season of the TSITP will have two new characters, which will be recurring roles for the Amazon Prime Video Series. Elsie Fisher, from Barry, Eight Grade and My Best Friend’s Exorcism, will play Skye. Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer, Phenomenon, The Edge of Seventeen) will play the other undisclosed role.

Fisher, 19 years old, told E! News that her experience has been “truly better than I could have ever hoped for. Especially because I had nerves stepping into a pre-established show." She also talked a little bit about her character.

She told the outlet that "We get to create this whole new person," as her character isn’t part of the books. "Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before."

Where can I watch the Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can get for $8.99 per month. The first season has seven episodes, with a runtime of 39–52 minutes. The show has an IMDb rating of 7,4/10.