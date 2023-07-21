The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now available on Prime Video, but it is not complete in its entirety. Unlike the first edition, this time the production has decided to share the episodes once a week.

Although the first three chapters of the new part were released on July 14, there are still three chapters left to complete the edition. So much so that, as of Friday, it will be possible to watch one per week.

Lola Tung has returned in the role of the main character, along with Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, who bring to life brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Here, check out when all the episodes will be released…

When are ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 episodes released on Prime Video?